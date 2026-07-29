The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 12: Christopher Nolan's Film Regains Momentum, Check Earnings

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey recovered slightly at the box office on Day 12 after collections dipped the previous day, a common trend during the weekdays.

Here's the Box Office Report

On Day 12 (July 28), The Odyssey collected Rs 4.15 crore net in India, recording a 7.8% growth over Monday's Rs 3.85 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 127.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 152.40 crore.

The slight Tuesday jump suggests the film has found stability after its strong second weekend and continues to perform well in its second week.

Language-Wise Trend

The Odyssey was screened across 4,625 shows nationwide on Day 12, with the English version continuing to drive the film's box office performance.

It earned Rs 3.50 crore from 2,769 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 58%. Footfalls picked up steadily through the day, with occupancy rising from 11.11% in the morning to 25.11% in the afternoon, 33.11% in the evening and 36.22% during the night shows.

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The Hindi version collected Rs 0.50 crore from 1,532 shows, with 19% occupancy. The Telugu version brought in Rs 0.08 crore from 238 shows, recording 14% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 0.07 crore from 86 shows, with occupancy at 24%.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. The collections then settled at Rs 8 crore, Rs 8.35 crore, Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 6.15 crore, taking its opening week total to Rs 90.30 crore.

The second week began with Rs 6.85 crore on July 24, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on July 25 and Rs 11.45 crore on July 26. After earning Rs 3.85 crore on July 27, the film recovered slightly with Rs 4.15 crore on second Tuesday i.e. July 28, taking its 12-day India net collection to Rs 127.65 crore.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus as he undertakes a perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical figures including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso.

The film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in pivotal roles.

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