The Kerala Story 2 Release Date: Plot, Cast And Other Key Details You Must Know As Trailer Sparks Debate

The trailer of 'The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond', which was unveiled on Tuesday, reignited nationwide conversation around the franchise. Expanding beyond the geographical and narrative boundaries of the first film, the sequel presents three parallel stories set in different states, each centred on young women confronting questions of identity, faith and personal choice.

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

The makers have locked February 27 as the theatrical release date. The trailer, which dropped on February 17 across social media and official platforms, has already sparked strong reactions and revived public interest in the franchise.

A Provocative Opening

The trailer opens with a stark warning. Released across social media platforms, the trailer was accompanied by a defiant message from Sunshine Pictures, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi… ladenge.”

The Kerala Story 2 Plot - Three Interlinked Narratives

Unlike the first part, which focused on a single region, the The Kerala Story 2 unfolds across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

In Rajasthan, a distraught Hindu family is seen approaching the police to file a POCSO complaint, alleging that their minor daughter has been coerced into changing her religion.

The story then moves to Madhya Pradesh, where a young woman is drawn into a marriage under false pretences and later faces pressure to convert.

The final segment in Kerala follows an interfaith relationship that spirals into conflict when the woman refuses to abandon her beliefs.

Cast And Crew

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the sequel introduces a new lead trio — Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha — who play the central characters.

According to the producers, the film draws from months of research and documented court cases across the country, positioning the sequel as more expansive and investigative in approach.

Following the commercial success and controversy of The Kerala Story, the second instalment has already emerged as one of the most closely watched and debated releases ahead of its February 27 premiere.

