‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’ Trailer Drops: Release Date, Episode List, Plot And Cast Revealed

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is all set to bring one of the franchise's most feared villains back into the spotlight. The newly released trailer teases a darker, action-packed story centered on Darth Maul, as he rises again in a world shaped by crime, revenge, and power struggles.

The animated series will premiere on Disney+ on April 6, 2026, with a two-episode launch at 12 a.m. PT (12:30 PM IST). New episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the grand finale on May 4 (Star Wars Day).

Episode Release Schedule

The series will have 10 episodes, released in pairs each week:

April 6: Chapter 1 – The Dark Revenge, Chapter 2 – Sinister Schemes

April 13: Chapter 3 – Whispers in the Unknown, Chapter 4 – Pride and Vengeance

April 20: Chapter 5 – Inquisition, Chapter 6 – Night of the Hunted

April 27: Chapter 7 – Call to the Oblivion, Chapter 8 – The Creeping Fear

May 4: Chapter 9 – Strange Allies, Chapter 10 – Finale

Mark your calendars and get ready for the all-new series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. The two-episode premiere is coming to @DisneyPlus on April 6. pic.twitter.com/JZM3c7TytM — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2026

Story and Setting

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series follows Maul as he attempts to rebuild his criminal empire on the planet Janix, a place untouched by the Empire. The trailer hints at a gritty underworld filled with gang wars, law enforcement, and dangerous alliances.

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Maul's journey takes a turn when he meets a young, disillusioned Jedi Padawan, who may become his unlikely apprentice. Driven by revenge, Maul faces enemies ranging from Imperial Inquisitors like Marrok to local authorities, setting the stage for intense battles.

Characters and Cast

The show features a strong voice cast led by Sam Witwer, who returns as Maul. He is joined by:

Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara (Jedi Padawan)

Wagner Moura as Captain Brander Lawson

Richard Ayoade as droid Two-Boots

Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki

Other key characters include Mandalorian warrior Rook Kast and several new faces tied to Janix's underworld.

What Makes It Exciting

Created by Dave Filoni and based on the universe by George Lucas, the series promises a fresh perspective—telling a Star Wars story from the dark side. With its mix of crime drama, action, and emotional conflict, Maul – Shadow Lord aims to expand Maul's legacy like never before.

With a gripping trailer, weekly episode drops, and a fan-favourite villain at its center, this is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Star Wars releases of 2026.

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