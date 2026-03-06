Women's Day Special: Biopics Of Real Indian Women That Redefined The Box Office

For decades, mainstream Indian cinema was largely built around male protagonists. Women were often cast as romantic interests or emotional anchors in stories. But over the past three decades, a different narrative has steadily taken shape.

Films based on the lives of real women — athletes, activists, scientists, politicians, entrepreneurs and artists — have begun to reshape both storytelling and box-office expectations.The real-life inspired stories about women have demonstrated that strong female narratives can command both critical acclaim and commercial success across languages.

Here is a closer look at some of the most notable films to get inspired by, on this Women's Day:

Bandit Queen (1994)

Directed by Shekhar Kapur and starring Seema Biswas, this ground-breaking film tells the controversial yet powerful story of Phoolan Devi, who rose from poverty and abuse to become a feared bandit and later a Member of Parliament. The film gained international attention and remains one of the earliest major Indian biopics centred on a woman.

Godmother (1999)

Directed by Vinay Shukla, the film stars Shabana Azmi as Santokben Jadeja, a woman who rose from humble beginnings to become a powerful political figure in Gujarat. The performance earned Azmi a National Award and brought attention to women navigating power structures in politics.

Provoked (2007)

Directed by Jag Mundhra and starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film recounts the story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, whose case in the United Kingdom became a landmark legal battle on domestic abuse and self-defence.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Directed by Milan Luthria, this bold biographical drama stars Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha, a controversial yet influential figure in South Indian cinema. The film redefined female-led commercial films in Bollywood and became a major box-office success.

Mary Kom (2014)

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Priyanka Chopra as Olympic boxer Mary Kom. It traces the athlete's journey from a small town in Manipur to becoming one of India's most celebrated boxing champions.

Rudhramadevi (2015)

Directed by Gunasekhar and starring Anushka Shetty, the Telugu historical epic depicts the life of Rudrama Devi, one of the few female monarchs in Indian history who ruled the Kakatiya dynasty. The film explores her leadership and the challenges she faced ruling a medieval kingdom.

Neerja (2016)

Directed by Ram Madhvani and starring Sonam Kapoor, the film recounts the heroic actions of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot during the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73. The film received widespread critical acclaim.

Dangal (2016)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. While the narrative follows the father's determination, the story ultimately celebrates the daughters' rise as pioneering female wrestlers who broke gender barriers in Indian sport.

Poorna: Courage Has No Limit (2017)

Directed by Rahul Bose, the film tells the inspiring story of Malavath Poorna, who became the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest at the age of 13.

Yadvi – The Dignified Princess (2017)

Directed by Jyoti Singh, the film portrays the life of Yadvi Singh, a princess who navigates personal tragedy and public scrutiny.

Mahanati (2018)

Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Keerthy Suresh, the film chronicles the life of legendary actress Savitri, capturing both her meteoric rise and tragic fall in South Indian cinema.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi, Kangana portrays the life of Rani Lakshmibai and her leadership during the 1857 revolt against British rule. The film highlights her transformation from a royal widow into a symbol of resistance.

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, two elderly women who became competitive shooting champions.

Chhapaak (2020)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Deepika Padukone, the film is inspired by acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her long legal fight against acid violence in India.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film tells the story of one of India's first female Air Force pilots who served during the Kargil conflict.

Shakuntala Devi (2020)

Directed by Anu Menon and starring Vidya Balan, the film explores the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, widely known as the “human computer”.

Gul Makai (2020)

Directed by Amjad Khan, the film chronicles the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and her fight for girls' education in the face of extremist opposition.

Saina (2021)

Directed by Amole Gupte, the sports biopic stars Parineeti Chopra as badminton champion Saina Nehwal., showcasing the discipline and resilience behind her rise in international badminton.

Thalaivii (2021)

Directed by A. L. Vijay and starring Kangana Ranaut, the film traces the journey of J. Jayalalithaa from film star to one of Tamil Nadu's most influential political leaders.

Shabaash Mithu (2022)

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and starring Taapsee Pannu, the film follows the journey of Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj and the struggles behind building India's women's cricket team.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, the film portrays the life of Gangubai, a powerful figure in Mumbai's Kamathipura who later became a voice for the rights of sex workers.

Tarla (2023)

Directed by Piyush Gupta and starring Huma Qureshi, the film tells the story of Tarla Dalal, one of India's most celebrated cookbook authors and culinary entrepreneurs.

Taali (2023)

In this biographical series, Sushmita Sen portrays transgender activist Gauri Sawant and her fight for the rights and recognition of the transgender community.

Phule (2025)

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, India's pioneering feminist and educator who fought against caste discrimination and championed women's education alongside social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

A Changing Cinematic Landscape

Taken together, these films signal a clear shift in Indian cinema. Today's audiences are increasingly drawn to stories inspired by real achievements rather than larger-than-life fictional heroes. Viewers are embracing narratives about women who challenged barriers, broke stereotypes and redefined success in their fields.

In many ways, these films do more than celebrate real lives — they remind audiences that the most compelling heroes, regardless of gender, are often drawn from reality.

