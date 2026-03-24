Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Thaai Kizhavi, Kaattaan, And More — Movies, Series To Watch

OTT platforms are streaming a variety of South Indian releases this week. Starting from rural dramas to humour and mystery, OTT releases are offering a good range of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema and webseries.

Here are some of the South OTT (Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam) releases of the week.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Genre: Crime Thriller

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam-language crime thriller starring Biju Menon and Joju George. As Samuel Joseph's world collapses, he brings in Circle Inspector Antony Xavier into an investigation case that seems extremely tricky. With time running out and the truth still hidden, Antony must solve the puzzle before it is too late.

Streaming On: Manorama Max from March 27, 2026

Languages: Malayalam

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Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Genre: Dark/ Comedy, Crime

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is a Telugu-language crime comedy that revolves around a traditional middle-class family. Sriram (Sivaji) faces unexpected events in his life following the death of a police officer at his house. Trying to dispose of the body along with his wife and son, Sriram's life triggers a series of comedic events. The normal life of a family is turned chaotic. However, with twists, the real mastermind behind this is revealed.

Streaming On: ETV Win from March 26, 2026

Languages: Telugu

Muthu Alias Kaattaan

Muthu Alias Kaattaan is a Tamil series starring Vijay Sethupathi. It is a rural drama that mixes crime, character focus, and societal themes. A village's peace is disrupted following the report of a severed head. This triggers an intense search by the police to find the missing body. Vijay's character, Muthu, comes out as a person with several secrets that may have something to do with the mystery.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from March 27, 2026

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali

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Thaai Kizhavi

Genre: Rural Comedy

Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil-language rural comedy that features Radikaa Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi. It is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and follows the story of a 70-year-old woman who is unapologetically bold and confident. It focuses on Pavunuthaayi's business as a money-lender; however, it follows on to focus on the theme of female empowerment. As per reports, the movie is set to hit the OTT platform from 26th March, 2026.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from March 26, 2026

Languages: Tamil

Sabdham

Genre: Horror

Sabdham is a Tamil-language horror movie featuring Aadhi Pinisetty as Ruben. The movie has started streaming on an OTT platform after more than a year of its release. Rooban is a pranomal investigator who helps restless souls find their peace. He helps bridge the gap between the living and the dead. With the help of a doctor named Avantika, he solves mysteries that may turn out to be disturbing.

Streaming On: ZEE5 since March 24, 2026

Languages: Tamil

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