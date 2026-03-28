Maa Ka Sum Trailer Out: Plot, Cast And Streaming Details — All About The Feel-Good Series

The trailer of Maa Ka Sum, released on March 27, introduces a light-hearted yet emotional story that stands out from usual relationship dramas. With a unique concept at its core, the series explores an interesting question: can love really be solved like a math equation?

Cast And Crew

Helmed by Nicholas Kharkongor and written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, the series stars Mihir Ahuja and Mona Singh in the lead. Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar play key roles, adding depth to the narrative. The show is produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films.

What's The Story?

The story centres on Agastya, a 19-year-old math genius played by Mihir Ahuja, who views life through numbers and logic. Convinced that love can also be worked out like an equation, he sets out on a mission— “Project Mom”—to find the perfect match for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh).

To make his plan work, he teams up with his professor, Ira (Angira Dhar), to find the “perfect match” using logic. But things don't go as expected when emotions get involved, and Vinita's growing bond with Abhimanyu (Ranveer Brar) creates tension between her and Agastya.

Logic Vs Emotion

As Agastya relies on logic to understand love, the story gently shows that emotions don't follow rules. The trailer brings together fun moments and heartfelt scenes, capturing the sweet yet complex relationship between a mother and her son.

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What The Actors Say

Sharing her thoughts, Mona Singh said, “Vinita is unlike anyone I have played before. At its heart is a single mother-son relationship built on friendship, trust, and an unusual lens on love. The story feels warm, honest, and deeply relatable.”

Mihir Ahuja added, “What I found most endearing about Agastya is that beneath all his confidence and brilliance, he is simply a son who deeply loves his mother. There is honesty, comfort, and warmth in their bond that feels very special.”

Where And When To Watch?

The 8-episode series will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 3, in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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About The Lead Cast

Mona Singh continues to impress with diverse roles from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to having recently appeared in Kohrra S2 and Happy Patel. Mihir Ahuja, on the other hand, is steadily gaining recognition, with projects like the ZEE5 series Shabad adding to his growing body of work.

With its relatable emotions and quirky premise, Maa Ka Sum promises a feel-good watch—reminding us that while life may be full of equations, love rarely follows a formula.

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