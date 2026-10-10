Jailer 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Film Sees 100 Housefull Shows Ahead Of Release

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has recorded strong advance booking numbers ahead of its theatrical release on October 15. The film has registered an advance booking gross of Rs 3.73 crore in India so far, with 100 shows already housefull and another 307 marked as fast-filling, indicating strong audience interest in the opening day.

Jailer 2 Advance Booking

Jailer 2 has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 3.73 crore for its opening-day shows on October 15, 2026, so far. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 199,797 tickets across 1,611 shows in 252 theatres spanning 94 cities. The Tamil film has an overall occupancy rate of 33.2%, with 100 housefull shows and 307 fast-filling shows recorded ahead of its theatrical release.

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In terms of formats, 2D shows account for 96.9% of the total advance booking, recording Rs 3.62 crore from 195,257 tickets across 1,593 shows, with an occupancy rate of 32.7%. EPIQ shows have contributed 2.1%, registering Rs 7.65 lakh from 2,461 tickets across 13 shows, with an occupancy rate of 69.8%.

Meanwhile, Dolby Cinema 2D shows account for 1.1% of the total advance booking, recording Rs 3.95 lakh from 2,079 tickets across five shows, with an occupancy rate of 91.2%.

The Tamil version has recorded a gross of Rs 3.73 crore, with an occupancy rate of 33.4%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has recorded Rs 28,800, with an occupancy rate of 3.6%.

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Jailer 2 Advance Booking: State-Wise

According to TrackTollywood, Tamil Nadu leads the advance booking chart with a gross of Rs 3.54 crore and an occupancy rate of 32.9%. Karnataka and Puducherry follow, with gross collections of Rs 11.48 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively. Karnataka has recorded an occupancy rate of 92.1%, while Puducherry has registered 51.8%. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded a gross of Rs 28,800, with an occupancy rate of 3.9%.

Jailer 2: Story, Cast And Crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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