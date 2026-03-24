Is Dhurandhar 3 Really Happening? Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence

Amid the massive buzz surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge, rumours about a third instalment have taken over social media—but there is no truth to them.

Speculation about Dhurandhar 3 began after a screenshot of a supposed end-credit slate went viral online. The image claimed that a film titled Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter would release on June 14, 2026. Many fans believed it to be a hidden post-credit reveal, especially after director Aditya Dhar had earlier urged viewers to stay back till the end credits rolled. His post—“Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling”—further fueled curiosity.

Is This For Real ? 3 Parts #Dhurandhar The Final Chapter on 14 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/EqAINSzpxN — INDIAN (@hindus47) March 18, 2026

However, multiple reports have now clarified that the viral clip is fake and likely AI-generated, created purely to build hype around the film.

Putting an end to the rumours, casting director Mukesh Chhabra addressed the speculation in an interview with Zoom. He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai (Nothing of the sort is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours).” He also added that if any official development takes place, he would share it himself on X (formerly Twitter), urging fans not to believe unverified information.

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The confusion also stemmed from the film's ending. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge does extend the story and leaves certain plot points open, it does not officially announce a third part.

The Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others, was conceived as a two-part story. The first film released in December 2025, followed by the second in March 2026.

Despite the rumours, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, reportedly crossing the Rs 500 crore mark within days of release. Audience reactions have also been largely positive, with viewers praising its scale, action, and emotional depth.

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The film has become the talk of the town, with packed theatres, viral fan reactions, AI-generated alternate endings flooding social media, and even real-life lookalikes adding to the growing frenzy around it.

For now, fans hoping for a third instalment will have to wait for an official confirmation—but as things stand, Dhurandhar 3 is not happening.

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