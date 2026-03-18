Flying Soon? Here's What The New Seat Rules Mean For You

India has made sweeping changes to airline seating practices, notably increasing the extent of free seat allocation offered by carriers such as IndiGo and Air India.

In a recent directive, the government has outlined clearer rules: Atleast 60% of seats on any flight are to be allocated free of charge, aimed at ensuring fair access.

This could be a welcome move for passengers, potentially removing the hassle of having to pay extra even after checkout. But how exactly do these new rules translate in the context of Indian aviation?

Limited Free Seats Across Aircraft

On the Airbus A320 aircraft, which forms a large part of IndiGo's fleet, the airline operates around 186 seats. Of these, only about 10 seats are offered free of charge. These are typically middle seats in the last five rows, translating to just 5.4% of the total seating capacity.

At the front, the first two rows — about 12 seats — are bundled under the “IndiGo Upfront” category, which comes at a premium. The remaining 164 seats, or nearly 88% of the aircraft, are paid options, with prices ranging from about Rs 468 to Rs 855 depending on demand and route.

A similar pattern is visible on the larger Airbus A321 aircraft. Out of roughly 226 seats, only 12 seats — again, middle seats in the last six rows — are free, making up around 5.3% of capacity.

The first three rows, comprising 12 seats, are sold under the “Business Stretch” category, while the next two rows (12 seats) fall under “IndiGo Upfront.” The remaining 190 seats — about 84% — are chargeable, with prices ranging between Rs 438 and Rs 760.

These configurations matter more given IndiGo's fleet composition. Around 80% of its aircraft are A320neo and A321neo variants, meaning the limited availability of free seats applies across the majority of its operations.

Thanks to the new directive, passengers can now save by checking in early when airlines release free seats under the 60% rule. The key, therefore, will be to avoid pre-selection seats during booking, opting for random allocation and being flexible with seating.

Travelling solo or on non-peak flights improves chances of getting free seats without paying extra.

ALSO READ: Centre Unveils Big Air Travel Reforms: 60% Free Seats, Flight Delay Compensation And More

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