India Eases Travel For Thai Nationals With Free 30-Day Tourist Visas

India will grant Thai nationals 30-day e-Tourist visas with double-entry facilities on a gratis basis, the Embassy of India in Bangkok said in a press release on Friday.

The arrangement will remain in effect until December 31, 2027, or until further orders, according to the embassy.

Under the new arrangement, Thai citizens travelling to India for tourism will be able to apply for an e-Tourist visa without paying any visa fee.

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The facility is aimed at making travel between the two countries more accessible and could help support tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Eligible Thai nationals can submit their applications through the Indian government's official e-Visa portal.

The visa issued under the scheme will be valid for 30 days and allow two entries into India.

The move comes as India and Thailand continue to strengthen bilateral ties across tourism, trade, investment, connectivity and cultural exchanges.

Thailand is an important tourism market for India, while both countries share longstanding cultural and historical links.

Easier visa access can help facilitate short-term travel and potentially encourage more Thai visitors to Indian destinations.

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The Embassy of India said the visa-fee waiver will continue through December 31, 2027, unless the government issues further instructions.

Thai nationals seeking to use the facility can apply through the Indian government's e-Visa portal.

The announcement was issued by the Embassy of India in Bangkok on September 11, 2026.

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