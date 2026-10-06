Honda Elevate And Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch: Price, Design, Colours And Features

Honda and Skoda are set to launch the facelifted versions of the Elevate and Slavia in India on October 6, 2026. Both models receive styling revisions, new technology and additional comfort and safety features while retaining their familiar design identities and existing engine families.

However, the Slavia gets a more significant transmission update, while the Elevate continues with its existing powertrain.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Design and Features

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift marks the first major update to the SUV since its debut in 2023. The overall silhouette and proportions remain largely unchanged, but the SUV gets revised front and rear bumpers, a redesigned grille, updated LED DRLs and headlamp detailing.

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Connected LED lighting elements are expected at both ends, while the Honda emblem is moved from the grille to the bonnet. The 17-inch alloy wheels and standard headlight housings are expected to continue.

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Inside, the Elevate is expected to receive a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control and more premium interior finishes. Higher variants are likely to offer ventilated and electrically adjustable seats, along with a 360-degree camera.

The existing Honda Sensing ADAS suite is expected to continue, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, collision mitigation braking and road departure mitigation.

Honda Elevate Engine and Price

The Elevate facelift is expected to retain the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing around 119-121 bhp and 145 Nm. It will continue with manual and CVT automatic transmission options, while there is currently no indication of a hybrid powertrain. Pre-bookings have opened at Rs 21,000.

Skoda Slavia Facelift: Design and Cabin Upgrades

The Skoda Slavia facelift also retains its familiar sedan silhouette while gaining a revised grille, updated bumpers, air dams and refreshed LED headlamps and DRLs. The rear gets updated LED tail-lamps with sequential indicators, while a new trim element between the lamps carries Skoda lettering. New colour options, including Arctic Silver, are also expected.

The cabin receives a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on higher variants. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated and powered front seats and a Google Cloud-powered AI assistant are among the technology upgrades. A segment-first rear-seat massage function is another major addition.

Slavia Engine, Transmission and Expected Price

The Slavia continues with its 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. However, the 1.0-litre TSI gets a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic, replacing the previous 6-speed unit, while the 1.5-litre TSI continues with its 7-speed DSG.

The Slavia facelift is expected to be priced between approximately Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both facelifts therefore focus on styling, technology, comfort and safety upgrades, while preserving their core identities. The Slavia, however, stands apart with its new automatic transmission, whereas the Elevate is expected to retain its existing mechanical package.

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