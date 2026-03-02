OTT Releases This Week | From Subedaar To Charak: Fair of Faith — Movies, Web Series To Watch

The first full week of March brings a diverse line-up of Hindi films releasing across theatres and streaming platforms, blending action, social themes, romance and experimental storytelling. Here's a look at the key releases.

1. Subedaar — Prime Video

Anil Kapoor headlines this action drama directed by Suresh Triveni, playing Arjun Maurya, a retired Army officer struggling to adapt to civilian life in a crime-ridden town in Madhya Pradesh. The film combines emotional conflict with a larger social backdrop.

Streaming from March 5

2. Jab Khuli Kitaab — ZEE5

Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia lead this warm yet layered romantic drama about a couple in their seventies confronting a decades-old secret. Adapted from a stage play, the film explores late-life separation, forgiveness and rediscovery, with Aparshakti Khurana and Sameer Soni in supporting roles.

Streaming from March 6

3. Gandhi Talks — ZEE5

This Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami starring unconventional black comedy uses a largely dialogue-free format to comment on Mumbai's obsession with money. With its visual storytelling and satirical tone, the Hindi version adds an experimental flavour to the week's OTT slate.

Streaming from March 6

4. The Raja Saab – JioHotstar

Prabhas steps into the horror-comedy space with this genre-blending fantasy dubbed in Hindi about a carefree young man who lands in a haunted palace in Hyderabad while searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover his royal past and a web of supernatural secrets.

Streaming from March 6

4. Charak: Fair of Faith — JioHotstar

After facing certification hurdles, Charak finally arrives on the big screen. Backed by Sudipto Sen, Charak is a folklore thriller that probes occult rituals, blind faith and the fallout of extreme fanaticism through a dark rural investigation.

Releasing in theatres on March 6

6. Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya — In Theatres

This romantic drama directed by Vikaas Arora tells the story of a passionate romance that is torn apart when a third person enters their lives, turning love into pain — yet reminding us that true feelings often find their way back in the most unexpected moments.

Releasing in theatres on March 6

3. Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee is Vinil Mathew's commercially successful movie that was first released in 2014. After its successful first innings, the heart-warming rom-com is set to release in cinemas again this week.

Release in theatres on March 6

Together, this week's Hindi releases offer a mix of star-led OTT premieres, issue-based storytelling, commercial re-releases and mid-scale theatrical outings, giving viewers across platforms a varied watchlist to kick off March.

