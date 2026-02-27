OTT Releases On Weekend: Accused To Psycho Saiyaan — Films, Web Series To Watch

The final weekend of February brings a packed OTT slate across genres and platforms. Whether you're in the mood for an intense psychological drama, a sweeping period romance, a war biopic or a high-scale action film, here's what you can stream this weekend.

Films To Watch This Weekend

1. Accused – Netflix

Konkona Sen Sharma leads this performance-driven psychological drama about a celebrated gynaecologist whose life spirals after anonymous allegations threaten her career and marriage. With its morally layered narrative and strong emotional core, Accused is one of the most talked-about weekend releases.

Streaming from Feb. 27.

2. The Bluff – Amazon Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas headlines this action spectacle set in the 19th-century Caribbean. She plays a former pirate forced to return to her violent past when an old enemy resurfaces, making it a perfect pick for those craving a big-screen experience at home.

Streaming from Feb. 25.

3. Ikkis – Amazon Prime Video

This biographical war drama traces the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, one of India's youngest war heroes. Blending patriotism with a personal coming-of-age story, the film delivers both inspiration and emotion.

Streaming from Feb. 26.

4. One Battle After Another – JioHotstar

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, this Hollywood action drama follows a reclusive former revolutionary who is pulled back into a dangerous world when his daughter goes missing. Expect a mix of action, tension and emotional stakes.

Streaming from Feb. 26.

Web Series To Binge This Weekend

1. Paul McCartney: Man on the Run – Apple TV+

This deeply personal documentary explores the uncertain phase of Paul McCartney's life after The Beatles' breakup, offering a fascinating look at reinvention and musical legacy.

Streaming from Feb. 27.

2. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 – Netflix

The new chapter of the globally loved period drama continues Benedict Bridgerton's romance with Sophie Baek. With its lavish production, emotional conflicts and exploration of class divide, it remains a binge-watch favourite.

Streaming from Feb. 26.

3. Psycho Saiyaan – Amazon MX Player

This series begins as a passionate love story but gradually transforms into a dark psychological thriller as obsession takes over. Ideal for viewers who enjoy twisted relationship dramas.

Streaming from Feb. 25.

With a balanced mix of intense dramas, romance, action, real-life stories and documentaries, this weekend's OTT lineup offers something for every mood — whether you're planning a movie night or a long series binge.

