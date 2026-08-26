Happy Onam 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Onam, Kerala's biggest festival, is here, bringing with it the story of King Mahabali's annual return to his people. The 10-day celebration is marked by colourful pookalams, elaborate Onasadya feasts, family gatherings and cultural festivities.

From colourful pookalams (flower rangoli) and a traditional Onasadya (a grand festive meal served on a banana leaf) to family gatherings and cultural celebrations; the festival is all about togetherness.

The 10-day festivities begin with Atham and culminate in Thiruvonam, the most important day of Onam. The festival falls during Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar, which generally coincides with August and September. This year, Thiruvonam falls on August 26.

Whether you're looking for a heartfelt wish, a short WhatsApp message or a meaningful quote, here are 50+ Happy Onam wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones.

Happy Onam 2026 Wishes

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Onam! May your home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

May this Onam bring new hope, beautiful memories and endless reasons to smile. Happy Onam!

Wishing you a colourful celebration filled with love, laughter and togetherness.

May the spirit of Onam bring warmth to your home and happiness to your heart. Happy Onam!

May every day ahead be filled with the same joy and positivity that Onam brings. Happy Onam 2026!

Wishing you good health, peace and prosperity this festive season. Have a wonderful Onam!

Here's wishing you a festival filled with beautiful traditions and even more beautiful memories.

May this Onam bring abundance to your home and joy to everyone around you.

Wishing you a peaceful, prosperous and memorable Onam surrounded by your loved ones.

Heartfelt Onam Wishes For Family And Friends

May our home always be filled with the love, laughter and togetherness that make Onam so special.

Wishing you all a celebration filled with love, good food and memories to cherish forever.

Wishing you all the warmth of family, the joy of tradition and the happiness of being together.

May the traditions we celebrate today turn into beautiful memories for years to come. Happy Onam!

Here's to another Onam filled with familiar faces, happy conversations and a table full of delicious food.

Happy Onam, Dear! Wishing you good times, great food and even better memories.

May your life be as colourful as a pookalam and your days as joyful as an Onam celebration.

Sending warm Onam wishes your way. Hope your day is filled with laughter and happiness!

Here's to friendship, festive food and another reason to celebrate together. Happy Onam!

May this Onam bring you new opportunities, happy moments and plenty of reasons to smile.

Good food, great company and lots of laughter — that's the kind of Onam I wish for you!

Happy Onam! May the festive spirit bring happiness that stays with you long after the celebrations end.

Short Onam Wishes For WhatsApp And SMS

Happy Onam 2026! Wishing you happiness, peace and prosperity.

Wishing you a colourful and joyful Onam!

Happy Thiruvonam! May your day be filled with love and laughter.

Warm wishes for a beautiful and prosperous Onam.

May the joy of Onam fill your home and heart. Happy Onam!

Wishing you and your loved ones a vibrant and memorable Thiruvonam.

Happy Onam! May every moment of the festival bring you joy.

Sending you warm wishes and festive cheer this Onam!

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Onam Greetings For your Loved Ones

May every flower in your pookalam bring a new reason to smile. Happy Onam!

Like a beautiful pookalam, may your life always be filled with colour, harmony and happiness.

From colourful pookalams to a delicious sadya, may every Onam tradition bring you happiness.

Wishing you a home filled with the fragrance of flowers, the warmth of loved ones and the joy of celebration.

May every shared meal and every happy conversation make this Onam one to remember.

Happy Thiruvonam! May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to your home.

Wishing you a beautiful Thiruvonam filled with love, laughter and cherished moments.

May this Thiruvonam bring fresh hope, new beginnings and happiness into your life.

Happy Thiruvonam! May your home be filled with the colours of pookalam and the warmth of family.

May the spirit of togetherness make this Thiruvonam truly special. Happy Onam!

From our home to yours, warm wishes for a happy and memorable Thiruvonam.

Happy Thiruvonam! May the year ahead bring you success, peace and countless happy moments.

Meaningful Onam Quotes And Messages

Celebrate the traditions, cherish the people and enjoy the little moments that make Onam special.

May the spirit of Onam remind us to choose kindness, gratitude and togetherness every day.

Onam is more than a festival; it is a celebration of home, memories and the people we hold close.

Here's to harvests, homecomings and everything that brings people together. Happy Onam!

May this festival remind us that the best celebrations are the ones shared with the people we love.

A colourful pookalam may brighten the doorstep, but togetherness is what truly brightens a home.

Celebrate the joy of tradition, the comfort of home and the happiness of being together.

May the festive spirit stay with you long after the flowers fade and the celebrations end.

May King Mahabali's blessings bring happiness, peace and prosperity to your home. Happy Onam!

May the spirit of Mahabali remind us of the values of kindness, generosity and togetherness.

Wishing you happiness and prosperity as we celebrate the beloved king's homecoming.

Happy Onam! May the festival inspire us to share, care and celebrate together.

May this Onam bring your loved ones closer and fill every home with happiness.

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