Fans Raise $2 Million For James Van Der Beek's Family After His Death

A fundraising campaign set up for the family of actor James Van Der Beek has raised $2 million, days after the Dawson's Creek star died at 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer. The GoFundMe page was created by close friends to help his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children manage the financial strain left by years of medical treatment and to provide stability in the difficult months ahead.

Van Der Beek passed away on Feb. 11, 2026. The note on the campaign page said the prolonged fight against cancer had exhausted the family's savings. "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future," it read, adding that the funds would help them remain in their home and allow the children to continue their education.

Within a short time, donations poured in from fans and members of the entertainment industry, turning the fundraiser into a global show of support for the actor's family. In an update shared after the campaign gained momentum, his friends wrote, "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family. Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light."

The statement added that the response had been a reminder of the community the actor built over the years. "It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James's spirit continues to bring people together." The family is currently spending time together in private, and those close to them have asked for space as they grieve. "Your respect and understanding will give them the room they need to heal," the message said.

Van Der Beek had been open about his illness. Diagnosed in 2023, he publicly shared his condition the following year and used his platform to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. In 2025, he auctioned memorabilia from Dawson's Creek and later sold jerseys from his film Varsity Blues to help fund his treatment and support other families facing similar medical challenges.

The overwhelming response to the fundraiser reflects the lasting connection Van Der Beek shared with audiences who grew up watching him on television and have now come together to support his family in his absence.

