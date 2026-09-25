Rise and Fall Season 2 Release: Host, Contestants, When, Where To Watch Reality Show?

Reality television is getting ready for another round of strategy, competition, and changing power dynamics with the return of Rise and Fall. The new season will have fresh participants and a new host as the show moves into its next stage.

What Happened In Season 1?

In the first season of Rise and Fall, Arjun Bijlani won the show and took home Rs 28.1 lakh in prize money. Aarush Bhola came in first in the runner-up position, while Arbaz Patel was second in the runner-up spot. Produced by Banijay Asia, the second season will have a new host and new contestants while keeping the same power-based format that made the show popular.

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What's Season 2 About?

The show is divided into two groups: rulers and workers. Rulers live in the more comfortable Penthouse and have more control in the game, while Workers live in the Basement and do tasks that help build the prize money. The groups can change during the show. Workers have a chance to move up, while Rulers need to protect their position. So, alliances, how well individuals perform, and smart decisions can all affect how the power structure changes.

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Virender Sehwag To Host Season 2

Former cricket player Virender Sehwag will be the host for the second season. He replaces Ashneer Grover, who hosted the first season. Sehwag is stepping into a reality TV role after his cricket career. He will lead the competition as contestants try to get and keep their place in the show's hierarchy.

Rise and Fall Season 2 Contestants

Rise and Fall 2 has contestants from different fields, including television, politics and social media. It includes Karan Patel, Swara Bhaskar, Tej Pratap Yadav, Niharika Tiwari, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Poonawalla, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova and Anish Bhagat.

Release Date And Time

It will premiere on September 26, 2026, and will stream for 42 days. New episodes will be released every day at noon on Prime Video and MX Player.

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