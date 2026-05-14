Perfect Crown Episodes 11-12: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Recap — All You Need To Know

As Perfect Crown enters its final phase, anticipation continues to grow among viewers eager for bigger twists, emotional confrontations and escalating palace drama.

Led by IU and Byeon Woo-seok, the royal romance drama has kept audiences hooked with its blend of political tension, romance and hidden secrets.

Episode 9-10 Recap

Episodes 9 and 10 of Perfect Crown focus on the fallout after Hui-ju and I-an's fake marriage contract is leaked. While I-an admits the marriage began as a contract, he publicly reveals his feelings for Hui-ju are real.

As political tension rises, Hui-ju is blamed for palace chaos and I-an faces pressure to step down. It is also revealed that Yoon Yi-rang's father tried to poison I-an after learning the late king wanted him to inherit the throne.

To protect I-an, Hui-ju asks for a divorce and pretends she no longer needs him. Later, she confesses she still loves him, and the two reconcile.

King Yi-yun then orders I-an to reclaim the throne, shocking the royal council and Yi-rang. But before the coronation can happen, a sudden explosion erupts near the palace while I-an is inside a building, ending Episode 10 on a cliffhanger.

What Can Fans Expect Next?

In the upcoming episodes of Perfect Crown, the palace falls into chaos after the explosion leaves I-an unconscious. As rumours of his death spread, Prime Minister Min Jeong-woo tries to tighten his control and pushes Yoon Yi-rang to become regent.

However, things change when I-an suddenly wakes up. Meanwhile, Hui-ju begins suspecting betrayal within the palace as the couple tries to uncover who was truly behind the attack.

ALSO READ: Perfect Crown Episodes 9-10: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Recap — All You Need To Know

Cast, Characters And Storyline

IU stars as Seong Hui-ju, a successful chaebol heiress who constantly faces discrimination because of her birth status. Byeon Woo-seok plays Grand Prince I-an, a royal prince struggling under public expectations and political pressure.

The supporting cast includes Noh Sang-hyun as Prime Minister Min Jeong-woo and Gong Seung-yeon as Yoon Yi-rang.

When To Watch Perfect Crown Episodes 11 And 12?

Episode 11 of Perfect Crown will air on May 15, 2026, followed by the final Episode 12 on May 16, 2026. The series has been planned as a 12-episode drama with new episodes releasing every Friday and Saturday.

The broadcast timing is 9:40 PM KST, which is 6:10 p.m. IST for viewers in India.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nick Pasqual? 'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Found Guilty In Ex-Girlfriend Stabbing Case

Where To Watch Perfect Crown Online?

International viewers can stream the drama on Disney+. However, the series has not officially received an OTT release in India so far. There is also no confirmation yet regarding its arrival on JioHotstar or any other Indian streaming platform.

Directed by Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hee-young, Perfect Crown is set in a fictional constitutional monarchy where a contract marriage slowly transforms into a genuine love story amid royal conflicts, social divisions, and dangerous palace schemes.

Watch The Trailer Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.