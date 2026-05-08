Perfect Crown Episodes 9-10: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Recap — All You Need To Know

The latest episodes of Perfect Crown are expected to bring major emotional drama as the hit K-drama enters its final phase.

Led by IU and Byeon Woo-seok, the royal romance series has gained strong attention for its mix of palace politics, romance, and hidden secrets.

Episode 8 Ending Explained

Episode 8 ended with the shocking exposure of the contract marriage between Seong Hui-ju and Grand Prince I-an, turning their carefully planned arrangement into a royal scandal. The revelation damaged Hui-ju's image, created tension within the palace, and left the couple in emotional confusion as their fake relationship began to feel real.

What Can Fans Expect Next?

Episodes 9 and 10 are expected to explore the fallout from the leaked marriage secret as I-an and Hui-ju face royal scrutiny. While I-an searches for the person behind the scandal, Hui-ju may finally confront her true feelings, with the upcoming episodes teasing emotional confessions, palace conspiracies, and betrayals ahead of the finale.

Cast, Characters And Storyline

IU stars as Seong Hui-ju, a successful chaebol heiress who constantly faces discrimination because of her birth status. Byeon Woo-seok plays Grand Prince I-an, a royal prince struggling under public expectations and political pressure.

The supporting cast includes Noh Sang-hyun as Prime Minister Min Jeong-woo and Gong Seung-yeon as Yoon Yi-rang.

When To Watch Perfect Crown Episodes 9 And 10?

Episode 9 of Perfect Crown will air on May 8, 2026, followed by episode 10 on May 9, 2026. The drama releases new episodes every Friday and Saturday.

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The broadcast timing is 9:40 PM KST, which is 6:10 PM IST for viewers in India. The series has been planned as a 12-episode drama, with the final episode expected to premiere on May 16.

Where To Watch Perfect Crown Online?

International viewers can stream the drama on Disney+. However, the series has not officially received an OTT release in India so far. There is also no confirmation yet regarding its arrival on JioHotstar or any other Indian streaming platform.

Directed by Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hee-young, Perfect Crown is set in a fictional constitutional monarchy where a contract marriage slowly transforms into a genuine love story amid royal conflicts, social divisions, and dangerous palace schemes.

Watch The Trailer Here

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