Shreya Ghoshal Takes Cue From Beyonce, Taylor Swift; Set To Drop 'All Hearts' Concert Album

Indian playback sensation Shreya Ghoshal is stepping into a new space in her career, drawing inspiration from global icons like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as she prepares to release her first-ever live album. Titled All Hearts Tour – Live Album, the project will capture the energy of her recent international tour and bring the concert experience directly to listeners.

The album features recordings from her widely successful All Hearts tour, which covered 44 cities across India, North America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Performances from cities such as Mumbai, London, New York and Amsterdam will be part of the album, offering fans a glimpse into the scale and emotion of her live shows.

The tracklist is expected to span some of her most loved songs from Bollywood films, including O Saathi Re, Deewani Mastani, Chikni Chameli and Samjhawan. By turning her live performances into an album, Ghoshal is following a trend popular among global touring artists, where concert moments are preserved as standalone musical experiences.

While speaking to Variety, Ghoshal said the live album holds a special place in her journey. “It's my first time releasing concert recordings. This album is my gift to everyone who has been part of my journey all these years,” she shared, adding that it is meant both for fans who attended the shows and those who could not. “I'm giving them something that's theirs to keep, because just as the name suggests – my fans too, are All Heart,” added Goshal.

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The tour was filled with major milestones, with Shreya Ghoshal performing at top global venues like London's OVO Arena Wembley and leading theatres across the US. She also became the only Indian artist to perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and followed in Lata Mangeshkar's footsteps by taking the stage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

With a career spanning over two decades, Ghoshal has recorded more than 3,500 songs in over 20 languages. She has won five National Awards and 17 Filmfare Awards across multiple languages over the years and continues to enjoy a strong global presence through collaborations and streaming platforms.

With this step, Shreya Ghoshal follows the path of global icons like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift — not just preserving her live shows, but letting fans relive her musical journey, one performance at a time.

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