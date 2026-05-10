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PM Modi Calls For Resolutions By People To Save Foreign Exchange To Overcome Impact Of War

Addressing a rally organised by Telangana BJP, PM Modi said, due to the war, prices of petrol and fertilizer increased a lot.

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PM Modi Calls For Resolutions By People To Save Foreign Exchange To Overcome Impact Of War
Image: PTI

Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for measures by citizens to overcome the challenges and to help the country.

Addressing a rally organised by Telangana BJP here, he said, due to the war, prices of petrol and fertilizer increased a lot due to war.

When there is pressure on the supply chain, difficulties increase despite various ideas to overcome the crisis, he said.

"That's why, during the global crisis, keeping the country above all else, we have to take resolutions," he said.

ALSO READ: Need Of Hour Is To Use Petro Products With Restraint: PM Modi

A major resolution should be the judicious use of petrol and diesel, he said.

Stating that the BJP govt was formed in Bengal with a massive majority, Modi asserted that he saw Bengal's enthusiasm in Telangana. He also said that people of Telangana want a change. "People of West Bengal defeated the dictatorial model," he said.

Recalling Telangana's early contribution to his party, Modi said that the state gave one MP when the BJP had only two MPs..

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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