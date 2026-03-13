'Not Surprised At All': Salim Merchant On Arijit Singh's Retirement From Playback Singing

Music composer Salim Merchant has opened up about Arijit Singh's retirement as a playback singer, saying that it wasn't a shocker for him.

"I am not surprised at all. It had to happen," Merchant told IANS. He then added on to say how it is going to happen with everyone. "This was bound to happen. It will happen with everyone.”

Talking about Arijit's future with independent music, Salim said: "Arijit, I am sure, will make lots of music. Maybe it will not be through films, but he will create more independent music."

ALSO READ: Rapper Santy Sharma Defends Badshah Over 'Tateeree' Controversy, Says 'Lack Of Knowledge Among Listeners In India'

Merchant, in regard to the topic of quitting playback singing and choosing an independent means, said about his personal choice. "I also stopped (film music) six years ago. I haven't done film music for many years now. Even before COVID, I realized that film music wasn't giving me that much happiness. This is just my thought, but around 2018-19, before COVID, I got the feeling that I should slowly step back from [film] music and do independent music. My happiness lies in that; I feel good doing it."

On the current film music industry, he shared, "Fortunately, six years later, that time has come where not just me, but many people have realized that while film music is amazing to an extent, however, those types of films aren't being made anymore. Different types of stories and narratives aren't being created where the depth of music can truly be heard."

Arijit Singh's Retirement

Arijit Singh had announced his retirement from playback singing in January 2026. He posted on Instagram with a combined Happy New Year wish and retirement announcement. The post read, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Celebrates Birthday At Work, Pens Emotional Note Of Gratitude

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.