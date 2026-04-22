Deepika Padukone Resumes Shoot Soon After Pregnancy Announcement; Punit Malhotra Shares BTS Pic

Just days after announcing that she is expecting her second child, Deepika Padukone has already returned to work, proving once again why she remains one of the industry's most dedicated stars. The actor was recently spotted on set for a maternity campaign, with filmmaker Punit Malhotra offering fans a glimpse from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Punit Malhotra shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo with Deepika Padukone, giving a glimpse of her first day back on set after announcing her pregnancy. Along with the picture, he wrote, “This shoot, 10/10, no notes! Thank you, Deepika, for being so warm, gracious and wonderful — truly grateful! I owe you one.” His post quickly caught attention online, with fans praising Deepika's energy and professionalism.

The shoot is reportedly part of a maternity brand campaign that celebrates motherhood and modern women balancing personal and professional lives. Sources suggest the campaign focuses on warmth, strength, and the journey of motherhood, with Deepika bringing her natural charm and ease to the project.

This appearance comes shortly after Deepika and Ranveer Singh jointly shared the news that they are expecting their second child. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike. The couple, who are already parents to their daughter Dua, are now preparing to expand their family.

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Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which has been performing strongly at the box office. The actor has been in the spotlight for both his film's success and the couple's big announcement.

Despite this new phase in her personal life, Deepika seems to be maintaining a steady work schedule. Her latest shoot reflects how she continues to stay active professionally while embracing motherhood.

Deepika also has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which is expected to release during Christmas 2026. She is also working on Raaka with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee. Both films are currently in production.

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With her quick return to set and a packed schedule ahead, Deepika continues to strike a balance between her personal and professional life, setting an example for many.

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