Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release On Wednesday; Tom Holland Asks Fans To Solve 'Worldwide Puzzle'

In a 'brand-new' way of sharing a movie preview, the first trailer for the much-hyped MCU movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to release on Wednesday globally.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see the 'friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man' back on screens, the way the trailer is being shown is going viral.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a video message with an update on the brand-new Spider-Man movie. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for the entire community.

And to show appreciation for the fans, the team has decided to do something different, something that has not been done before. Instead of releasing the entire trailer in one video, the actor explained how some of their greatest fans are going to help release 'bits and pieces' of the trailer throughout the day.

Different people across the world are going to help release short clips from Spider-Man: Brand New Day over their social media platforms.

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This move is expected to bring the fans together as the actor mentions, "I am passing it to the fans. This is all about community. This is all about being together. So let's go. As the day goes by, people will look for small fragments or clips from the trailer and will try to share with each other, trying to solve a "worldwide puzzle".

Holland concluded by saying that he will be in New York City, bright and early in the morning on Wednesday with the release of the full trailer of the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. He is also known to direct another MCU project, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in 2021. As per reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had wrapped filming in December 2025. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 31.

It starts a new story where Peter Parker lives his life after being forgotten by the world in his last movie. The movie will also star Sadie Sink, though her character has not been confirmed yet. Jon Bernthal is also back as Frank Castle, alongside rumors of the possible cameo of Daredevil.

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