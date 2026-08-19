Divorce Case Withdrawn! Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Marriage Takes Another Turn

Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce case she had filed against her husband, actor Govinda. This was confirmed by Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, NDTV reported. The news comes after several months of rumours about their marriage and reported differences between them.

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case

Sunita was recently spotted at a court in Mumbai's Bandra area, although details about her visit were not immediately clear. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has now confirmed that Sunita has withdrawn the divorce case.

Speaking to NDTV, Sinha expressed disappointment over the way the couple's personal issues became a subject of public discussion. He said family disagreements can often be resolved through conversations and felt there was no need for the matter to reach the court.

Sinha also questioned why the case was filed if it was eventually going to be withdrawn. He said Govinda currently has no reaction to the latest development and hoped everyone involved would handle the situation sensibly, including the couple and their children.

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Govinda And Sunita's Marriage Faced Divorce Rumours

Speculations about trouble in Govinda and Sunita's marriage have been circulating since February last year. Reports gained further attention after Sunita discussed aspects of her personal life in interviews.

An ETimes report had earlier claimed that Sunita had sent a separation notice, although there was reportedly no further movement at the time. The couple were also seen together during Ganesh Chaturthi last year, when Sunita denied the separation rumours and said that nobody could come between them.

Sunita's Recent Allegations Against Govinda

The controversy resurfaced after Sunita referred to Govinda as a "sugar daddy" while discussing his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She had also made allegations about Govinda's alleged relationship with the actress.

Govinda later responded, saying that Sunita's statements could affect his reputation and professional work. He also mentioned instances where she had asked for his support for her TV shows.

Govinda and Sunita married in March 1987. They kept their marriage private until after the birth of their daughter Tina in 1988. The couple later welcomed their son Yashvardhan in 1997.

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