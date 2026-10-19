10 Countries With the Most Shopping Malls in the World: China tops the list, check how many malls does India have

Many of us have switched to online shopping for groceries, clothing, to purchase shoes and many other products. Yet, shopping malls across the world are thriving, simply because of the experience they provide, and it doesn't seem like that culture will die anytime soon. Multinational brands are increasingly opening experiential stores at big shopping centres which are a great place to meet friends, indulge in new dining experiences with family and catch up for a a movie. Take a look at the top 10 countries tha have the most shooping malls in the world.

10. Country: Saudi Arabia | No of shopping malls: 350 | In the desert nation, shopping malls are major social and leisure destination, mainly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. Citizens and tourists combine international fashion brands with cinemas, restaurants, children's attractions and family entertainment at malls, making them popular during the country's hot summer months.

9. Country: Malaysia | No of shopping malls: 490 | Malaysia has a well-established mall culture, with Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley being home to some of the country's busiest shopping destinations. At major malls, communities come together to enjoy the extensive food courts, restaurants, cinemas and entertainment zones. Their popularity among residents and tourists has made malls a mainstay of Malaysia's urban lifestyle.

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Photo Credit: Dubai Mall

8. Country: Indonesia | No of shopping malls: 640 | Jakarta in Indonesia has developed a strong culture with its large shopping centres. These often function as all-day destinations, offering fashion, dining, supermarkets, cinemas, beauty services and children's entertainment under one roof. Heavy traffic, high temperatures and humidity have made air-conditioned malls popular among family and youngsters.

7. Country: India | No of shopping malls: 700 | India's mall industry has expanded rapidly coinciding with rising urban income and the arrival of international brands. Leading operators attract millions of visitors each year, with shopping centres in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other metros generating high footfalls.

6. Country: Philippines | No of shopping malls: 850 | The Philippines has one of the strongest mall cultures in Asia, with shopping centres often doubling as dining, entertainment and community spaces. SM Supermalls reported about 1.4 billion visits across its Philippine network in 2025, highlighting how deeply malls are embedded in everyday life.

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5. Country: United States | No of shopping malls: 1,000+ | The US played a major role in popularising modern shopping malls, though the format has changed considerably in recent years. Successful malls are increasingly adding restaurants, fitness centres, entertainment venues and mixed-use development to attract visitors beyond conventional shopping.

4. Country: United Arab Emirates | No of shopping malls: 1,200+ | The UAE has malls that form a major part of both tourism and everyday life, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai Mall alone attracts well over 100 million visitors each year and combines luxury retail with attractions such as aquariums, cinema, ice rink and family entertainment.

3. Country: South Korea | No of shopping malls: 2,000+ | Shopping centres in South Korean are increasingly focussing on combining retail with culture, dining and well-designed leisure experiences. Major complexes attract visitors for fashion, beauty, food, entertainment and similar attractions. Malls are a hit with with younger shoppers and tourists.

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2. Country: Japan | No of shopping malls: 3,000+ | Japan's mall landscape includes huge suburban shopping centres and sophisticated retail complexes with direct connection to major train stations. Visitors can find fashion, electronics, cosmetics, speciality food halls with tax-free shopping for international tourists.

1. Country: China | No of shopping malls: 7,000+ | China has built shopping malls at an extraordinary pace as rapid urbanisation and rising consumer spends transform the country's retail industry. In Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu, new malls offer restaurants, cinemas, exhibitions and multiple attractions for children.

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