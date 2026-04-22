Citadel 2 Is Back! Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With Bigger Threat — Locks This Release Date

The much-awaited second season of Citadel is finally on its way, and fans now have a release date to mark on their calendars. The high-octane spy thriller, led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, will premiere on May 6 on Prime Video.

Along with the announcement, the makers dropped an action-packed trailer that offers a glimpse into the next chapter of the spy series. The new season promises higher stakes, larger missions, and a deeper dive into the mysterious world of secret agencies and powerful enemies.

What The Story Is About

Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who once worked for a powerful global spy organisation. The agency was destroyed by Manticore, a dangerous syndicate backed by influential forces.

In Season 2, a new threat emerges, forcing the trio back into action. This time, they are not alone. The story will see them recruiting a fresh team of operatives as they embark on a mission that spans multiple countries. Their goal is to stop a conspiracy that could have massive consequences for humanity.

Cast And New Additions

The new season brings back familiar faces while also introducing several new characters. Alongside Priyanka, Richard and Stanley, the other returning cast members include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings.

The show also expands its universe with new additions like Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Lina El Arabi. Supporting roles will also be played by Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

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Team Behind The Series

The series is produced by AGBO in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The series is produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes. David Weil is the showrunner and also directs the series, while Greg Yaitanes has directed some important episodes.

What To Expect?

With its mix of action, global storytelling, and a larger ensemble cast, Season 2 aims to take the Citadel universe to the next level. The trailer hints at intense action sequences, new alliances, and a storyline that could reshape the fate of its characters.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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With the premiere date locked, all eyes are now on May 6 as the spy drama returns with a bigger and more ambitious chapter.

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