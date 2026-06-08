Unseen Jet-Powered Drones, Kheibar Shekan Ballistic Missiles: Breaking Down Iran's Overnight Attack On Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it deployed its advanced third-generation Kheibar-Shikan ballistic missiles, along with jet-powered drones, in a fresh overnight wave of strikes against Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two regional rivals.

According to Iran's state-run Tasnim News Agency, the Kheibar-Shikan missile was used during the latest operation targeting what Tehran described as strategic Israeli military and industrial infrastructure. The missile is considered one of the most advanced weapons in the IRGC's long-range arsenal and is designed to evade missile defence systems through maneuverability during its terminal phase.

The Kheibar-Shikan has a reported range of 1,450 kilometres, weighs approximately 4,500 kilograms, and measures 10 metres in length. Iranian officials claim its ability to alter its trajectory during descent enhances its chances of penetrating layered missile shields.

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'Skies Over Occupied Territories Under Our Control'

Tasnim quoted IRGC spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohbi as saying: "Once again, we have demonstrated that the skies over the occupied territories and the region are under our control, dominated by the thunder of the IRGC Aerospace Force's devastating missiles."

Iranian media reported that the latest salvos targeted critical infrastructure, alternative command-and-control centres, and industrial hubs in Haifa and Tel Aviv. Independent verification of the extent of the damage remains limited.

What Makes The Kheibar-Shikan Significant?

The Kheibar-Shikan is part of Iran's newer generation of solid-fuel ballistic missiles and is viewed as a key component of Tehran's strategy to overcome advanced missile defence networks. Iranian authorities say its maneuverability in the terminal stage makes interception more difficult compared with conventional ballistic missiles.

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The latest operation also reportedly involved jet-powered drones, underscoring Iran's increasing reliance on a combination of missiles and unmanned aerial systems to saturate enemy air defences.

The overnight exchange came as Iran and Israel traded fresh attacks for the first time since a ceasefire took effect on April 8, raising fears that the truce could be nearing collapse after weeks of relative calm.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the latest developments would deepen mistrust between Tehran and Washington and further complicate ongoing diplomatic engagement.

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