'Name, Shame Company': Manager Tells Employee To Reach Office Amid Downpour In Pune, Sparks Debate

The Employee informed the manager that they could not report to the office due to heavy rain and consequent road closures. In the message, the employee wrote, "Hello, sir. Sir, due to rain and road closures, I won't be able to come today."

The manager, however, appeared unconvinced and instructed the employee to find another way to reach the workplace. According to the viral screenshot, the reply read, "Take public transport. I cannot approve it. We've all travelled and come to work." The manager further added that people had used local trains to commute and advised the employee to take a rickshaw or Uber if necessary.

The conversation soon moved onto social media and attracted much more controversy. Many users criticised the manager's response, arguing that employee safety should take priority during severe weather.

Image Posted on Reddit by r/pune

Others, however, felt the screenshot lacked context and cautioned against drawing conclusions based on a single exchange. A section of users noted that employers often face operational challenges during disruptions and urged people not to rush to judgment without knowing the full story.

This viral conversation has highlighted the debate over flexibility in the workplace, employees' well-being and expectations during emergencies. At the time of writing, the authenticity of the screenshot has not been independently verified, and the company or individuals involved have not publicly responded to the incident.

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Reactions to the viral WhatsApp screenshot were widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), with many users criticising the manager's response and calling for greater workplace empathy.

One of the users with @Tintumonmartin account said: "Managers who measure commitment by physical presence instead of results are stuck in the past."

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