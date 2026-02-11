Border 2 Box Office Update: Sunny Deol's Patriotic Epic Crosses Rs 426 Crore Worldwide

Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic war film, continues to draw audiences even as it enters its third week in theatres.

Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the movie was released on January 23, 2026, and quickly benefited from the Republic Day holiday rush. Its patriotic theme and ensemble cast have helped the film sustain a strong grip at the box office.

According to the latest box office reports, Border 2 earned Rs 2.84 crore in India on Day 19 and an additional Rs 0.18 crore on Day 20, with figures still updating as shows continue. This takes its India net total to around Rs 314.43 crore so far.

On the global front, the war epic has now surpassed the Rs 426 crore mark worldwide, underscoring its appeal beyond domestic screens. While collections have tapered compared to earlier weeks, Border 2 remains one of the stronger performers of the year thanks to its powerful themes and repeat viewership.

As the run continues, the film will aim to inch closer to higher milestones both domestically and globally, demonstrating that war dramas can still deliver robust box office results.

