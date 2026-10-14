Anand Mahindra Shares Video Showing How Mahindra Vehicles Evolved Over The Years: 'Pretty Cool Use Of AI'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra praised an AI generated video showcasing the evolution of Mahindra vehicles over the years, while flagging errors in its historical details.

In a post on X, Mahindra thanked the creator for the tribute and urged the company's automotive team to produce its own version. He also tagged his team in the post, stating that they should be creating a clip like this themselves.

"This is a pretty cool use of AI. Thanks 'Torque Reborn' for the tribute. But many of the dates and car details need correction," Mahindra wrote.

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The creator of the video was identified in a Nation Press report as Torque Reborn, a fan creator who produced the video as a tribute to Mahindra's automotive history.

The video attracted attention as AI generated visuals brought different generations of vehicles together in a single presentation, making the company's history easier to explore through social media.

Mahindra's Automotive Legacy

Mahindra's official Mahindra Classics announcement stated that the first vehicle rolled off the company's assembly lines in 1949. The company traces its automotive legacy to this period.

The company also highlighted its history of producing vehicles for military use from the 1950s, followed by the development of SUVs that became associated with exploration and lifestyle activities.

Mahindra's corporate timeline records the launch of the Bolero in 2000. The company says that it went on to become India's largest selling SUV for ten consecutive years.

Mahindra Thar was relaunched in 2020 with updated design, interiors and features. The XUV700 series was launched in 2021, marking another stage in the development of technology equipped SUVs. The Scorpio-N was launched in 2022 with the company describing the model as combining performance, comfort and safety technology.

These milestones illustrate the evolution of the company's vehicle portfolio, from its early utility vehicles to its more recent SUVs equipped with updated technology and features.

Anand Mahindra's Message To His Team

Anand Mahindra's suggestion that Mahindra Auto should create its own clip indicates an opportunity for the company to showcase its history using verified archival material and corporate records.

Mahindra had previously used its Mahindra Classics campaign to celebrate its automotive heritage through stories, interviews and consumer memories.

The new AI video request therefore connects with an existing corporate interest in presenting Mahindra's history.

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