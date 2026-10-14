Trump vs Ilhan Omar: Why Federal Agents Searched Her Home? Allegations, Political Feud And Probe Explained

US President Donald Trump has publicly demanded answers about the finances of Democratic Rep., a day after federal agents searched her Washington home.

Moreover, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed a separate probe into her financial disclosures. No charges have been reported against Omar.

Why Was Her Home Searched?

Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar's Washington residence before dawn on Monday.

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The Justice Department said the search was carried out under a judicially authorised warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Fox News, citing sources, reported that the inquiry concerns her immigration paperwork.

The department has not detailed the scope of the case. Omar called the search "an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement."

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What Is The Financial Probe?

On Tuesday, Pirro told Fox News that Omar's financial disclosures are under investigation by her office. It is unclear whether this is linked to the search. The scrutiny centres on businesses tied to Omar's husband, Tim Mynett.

Their reported value rose from as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024, according to her filings. Omar amended the disclosures in April, putting the couple's combined assets at between $18,004 and $95,000.

What Did The Congressional Watchdog Say?

In September, the Office of Congressional Conduct voted 5-1 to recommend that the House Ethics Committee dismiss allegations that Omar submitted false or incomplete financial information.

It found no substantial reason to believe she had violated federal law or House rules. Pirro indicated her office would proceed regardless of the House's findings.

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House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Republican, has also questioned the companies linked to Mynett.

What Has Trump Said?

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump questioned why Omar reported a net worth of up to $30 million and then corrected it to about $100,000. He suggested, without offering evidence, that the larger figure may have reflected money from fraud in Minnesota.

He added that "America wants answers, and we want them, NOW!" The Minnesota reference ties into federal, state and congressional probes into fraud involving state funds. Omar has not been charged in connection with any of them.

What Happens Next?

The scope of both federal inquiries remains unclear. The Justice Department has not said whether the search and the financial probe are connected.

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