10 Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh: SUVs, Hatchbacks, Sedans You Can Buy In India

Buying a new car with a budget of Rs 8 lakh gives buyers several options across different body styles. The segment includes compact SUVs, premium hatchbacks and compact sedans, with choices from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai and other manufacturers. The prices mentioned below are starting ex-showroom prices and can vary depending on the variant and location.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno — Rs 6.10 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the popular premium hatchbacks in this price range. It starts at Rs 6.10 lakh and comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with both petrol and CNG options available. ZigWheels lists its mileage at around 23kmpl, while the car is offered with manual and AMT transmission options.

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Tata Aeris — Rs 5.29 Lakh

The recently launched Tata Aeris is a compact sedan with a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is also available with an iCNG option. The Aeris can be equipped with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza — Rs 7.50 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is among the compact SUVs that fall within the Rs 8 lakh budget. Its starting price is Rs 7.50 lakh, with petrol and CNG powertrain options. The SUV is powered by engines ranging from 998cc to 1462cc, according to ZigWheels.

Tata Punch — Rs 5.75 Lakh

The Tata Punch starts at Rs 5.75 lakh and is one of the more affordable SUV-style options in this list. It comes with a 1.2-litre engine and is available with petrol and CNG powertrains. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx — Rs 6.9 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at Rs 6.90 lakh and combines a crossover-inspired design with hatchback dimensions. It is available with petrol and CNG options, with engine choices ranging from 998cc to 1197cc. ZigWheels lists its mileage at around 21kmpl.

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Maruti Suzuki Swift — Rs 5.84 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift remains another option for buyers looking for a hatchback under Rs 8 lakh. It starts at Rs 5.84 lakh and gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, along with a CNG option. The car is available with manual and AMT gearbox choices.

Tata Nexon — Rs 7.40 Lakh

The Tata Nexon is another compact SUV that fits within the budget at its entry-level price of Rs 7.40 lakh. It is available with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options, with engine capacities ranging from 1199cc to 1497cc.

Tata Tiago — Rs 4.77 Lakh

The Tata Tiago is one of the most affordable hatchbacks on this list, starting at Rs 4.77 lakh. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is also available with a CNG powertrain. Buyers can choose from manual and AMT variants.

Hyundai Venue — Rs 8 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue starts at exactly Rs 8 lakh, putting its entry-level variant at the upper limit of this budget. The compact SUV is available with petrol and diesel engine options, with engine capacities ranging from 998cc to 1493cc.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire — Rs 6.31 Lakh

For buyers looking for a sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.31 lakh. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is also offered with CNG. ZigWheels lists mileage of around 26kmpl, while transmission options include manual and AMT.

The Rs 8 lakh budget covers a surprisingly wide range of cars, from small hatchbacks for everyday city driving to compact SUVs and sedans for buyers looking for more space. With several models offering petrol and CNG options, buyers can also choose a powertrain based on their daily usage and running requirements. Prices can vary by variant and city, so the final on-road cost will be higher than the ex-showroom figures mentioned above.



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