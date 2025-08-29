Reliance AGM 2025: Jio Preparing For IPO, To Get Listed By H1CY26

Reliance AGM 2025: Reliance Industries Ltd conducted its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, Aug. 29, and announced that its digital and telecom arm Reliance Jio will likely get listed on the stock exchanges in the first half of 2026. Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced that Reliance Jio is 'preparing' for its initial public offering (IPO) and aims to get listed by H1CY26.

'...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts,' said Ambani. Additionally, Reliance Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark and will enter its 10th year of service.