Reliance AGM 2025: Jio Preparing For IPO, To Get Listed By H1CY26
Reliance AGM 2025: Reliance Jio Preparing For IPO, To Get Listed By H1CY26: Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Reliance AGM 2025: Reliance Industries Ltd conducted its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, Aug. 29, and announced that its digital and telecom arm Reliance Jio will likely get listed on the stock exchanges in the first half of 2026. Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced that Reliance Jio is 'preparing' for its initial public offering (IPO) and aims to get listed by H1CY26.
'...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts,' said Ambani. Additionally, Reliance Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark and will enter its 10th year of service.
Reliance AGM 2025: Jio, RIL Intelligence announcements
Among other major announcements, Chairman Ambani said Reliance Jio will expand its operations outside India with its own technology. Reliance Industries also announced the launch a new wholly-owned subsidiary 'Reliance Intelligence'. The new arm of the conglomerate is dedicated to next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services.
According to Ambani, Reliance Intelligence will house India's next-gen AI infrastructure. It will also house global partnerships for AI and build AI services for the economy in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, among others. The subsidiary will house talent for AI jobs.
'Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new-energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference,' said Ambani. Reliance Intelligence will cater to global partnerships, bringing together tech titans to open-source communities.