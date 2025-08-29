Reliance AGM 2025 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani To Address Shareholders Today Amid Jio IPO Buzz

The investor interest build-up going into the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Reliance Industries is always high. RIL will hold its 48th AGM on August 29 and like every year, the build-up to the shareholder meet is rising ahead of the event.

In the last four years, the market was disappointed post AGM, leading to a negative stock price reaction. And hence, this time the stock expectation is quite modest, leaving enough room for a positive surprise.

Geopolitical event around US tariff clouds this AGM as Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL, along with PSU refiners, is one of the largest consumers of Russian crude. India has been isolated by the US in imposing 25% additional tariff for buying Russian crude. This is compared to China which is the largest consumer of Russian crude and European Union that consumes natural gas from Russia.

Ambani is likely to address the issue of crude sourcing diversification at the AGM to its shareholders.

Mukesh Ambani is also likely to address doubling of overall business by 2030 and doubling of Jio and Retail in the next 3-4 years.