Reliance AGM 2025 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani To Address Shareholders Today Amid Jio IPO Buzz
Reliance AGMLive Updates : What To Expect From Mukesh Ambani
The investor interest build-up going into the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Reliance Industries is always high. RIL will hold its 48th AGM on August 29 and like every year, the build-up to the shareholder meet is rising ahead of the event.
In the last four years, the market was disappointed post AGM, leading to a negative stock price reaction. And hence, this time the stock expectation is quite modest, leaving enough room for a positive surprise.
Geopolitical event around US tariff clouds this AGM as Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL, along with PSU refiners, is one of the largest consumers of Russian crude. India has been isolated by the US in imposing 25% additional tariff for buying Russian crude. This is compared to China which is the largest consumer of Russian crude and European Union that consumes natural gas from Russia.
Ambani is likely to address the issue of crude sourcing diversification at the AGM to its shareholders.
Mukesh Ambani is also likely to address doubling of overall business by 2030 and doubling of Jio and Retail in the next 3-4 years.
RIL AGM Live Updates: Share Price Flat
Reliance Industries Ltd. share price is flat as of noon.
Reliance AGM Live Updates: SEBI's Proposed Minimum Float Rules Remove Liquidity Hurdle Ahead Of RIL AGM
Reliance Jio IPO: Market regulator SEBI's recent proposal to modify the minimum public offer requirements for large IPOs can have meaningful positive implications for Reliance Jio’s potential market debut.
For issuers with a post-IPO market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore, the minimum public offer size will be reduced from 5% to 2.5% of post-issue capital, as per the proposal, noted analysts at Citi Research. The brokerage values Jio Platforms at an enterprise value of $135 billion and equity value of $120 billion.
RIL AGM 2025 Live: Date And Time
Reliance Industries Ltd. is scheduled to hold its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday. The company is expected to announce a dividend at the AGM. An announcement regarding the initial public offering (IPO) for Jio is also expected at the AGM.
RIL has scheduled its AGM at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29 via video conference.