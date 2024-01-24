Qualitek Labs IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Subscription for Qualitek Labs IPO ended on January 23, after opening on January 18. The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 19.64 crore, was subscribed 58.95 times. On the last day, retail investors subscribed 39.23 times and other investors subscribed 69.37 times. The IPO price was set at Rs 100 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares.

Allotment of shares for Qualitek Labs Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, January 24