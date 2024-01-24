NDTV ProfitIPOsQualitek Labs IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Qualitek Labs IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Qualitek Labs IPO was subscribed 58.95 times on its last day of subscription.

24 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST
NDTV Profit
Subscription for Qualitek Labs IPO ended on January 23, after opening on January 18. The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 19.64 crore, was subscribed 58.95 times. On the last day, retail investors subscribed 39.23 times and other investors subscribed 69.37 times. The IPO price was set at Rs 100 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares.

Allotment of shares for Qualitek Labs Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, January 24

Investors can check the Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd and on the BSE website.

Steps to check Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd

  • Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

  • Look for the "Check Application Status" section.

  • In the drop-down menu, select "Qualitek Labs Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).

  • Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.

  • Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.

  • Click the "Submit" button.

  • Your allocation details will now be available.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your own records.

Steps to check Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on BSE

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Qualitek Labs Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Qualitek Labs Limited will be listed on BSE SME on Monday, January 29.

Qualitek Labs IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024

  • IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

  • Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

  • Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, January 25, 2024

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, January 25, 2024

  • Listing Date: Monday, January 29, 2024

Qualitek Labs IPO Issue Details

  • Issue Type: Fixed Price Issue IPO

  • Total issue size: 1,964,400 shares (Rs 19.64 cr)

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Price band: Rs 100 per share

  • Lot size: 1,200 shares

About Qualitek Labs Limited

Established in 2018, Qualitek Labs Limited offers a range of testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services. The company operates two testing laboratories in Pune and Bhubaneshwar. Specialising in various sectors, their laboratory services cover automotive, defence, metals, metallurgy, minerals, environment, water, food, agriculture, pharma, and healthcare testing. It has a team of 144 employees as of January 2024.

