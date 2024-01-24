Qualitek Labs IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Qualitek Labs IPO was subscribed 58.95 times on its last day of subscription.
Subscription for Qualitek Labs IPO ended on January 23, after opening on January 18. The IPO, with a total issue size of Rs 19.64 crore, was subscribed 58.95 times. On the last day, retail investors subscribed 39.23 times and other investors subscribed 69.37 times. The IPO price was set at Rs 100 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares.
Allotment of shares for Qualitek Labs Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, January 24
Investors can check the Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
Steps to check Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Qualitek Labs Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now be available.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records.
Steps to check Qualitek Labs IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Qualitek Labs Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Qualitek Labs Limited will be listed on BSE SME on Monday, January 29.
Qualitek Labs IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Listing Date: Monday, January 29, 2024
Qualitek Labs IPO Issue Details
Issue Type: Fixed Price Issue IPO
Total issue size: 1,964,400 shares (Rs 19.64 cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 100 per share
Lot size: 1,200 shares
About Qualitek Labs Limited
Established in 2018, Qualitek Labs Limited offers a range of testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services. The company operates two testing laboratories in Pune and Bhubaneshwar. Specialising in various sectors, their laboratory services cover automotive, defence, metals, metallurgy, minerals, environment, water, food, agriculture, pharma, and healthcare testing. It has a team of 144 employees as of January 2024.