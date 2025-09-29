Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP And Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling was oversubscribed 15.90 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26.

According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 49,67,45,344 shares against 3,12,49,999 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 25.29 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 5.30 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.62 times.

The offering aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share.

The share allotment status for the Jain Resource Recycling IPO is expected to be finalised on September 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of Jain Resource Recycling are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.

Jain Resource Recycling primarily engages in the recycling of non-ferrous metals. Its portfolio includes lead alloy ingots and copper ingots.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.