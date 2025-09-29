Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP And Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and Kfin Technologies. The GMP for Jain Resource Recycling had declined since the IPO was launched on Sept. 24.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling was oversubscribed 15.90 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26.
According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 49,67,45,344 shares against 3,12,49,999 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 25.29 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 5.30 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.62 times.
The offering aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share.
The share allotment status for the Jain Resource Recycling IPO is expected to be finalised on September 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of Jain Resource Recycling are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.
Jain Resource Recycling primarily engages in the recycling of non-ferrous metals. Its portfolio includes lead alloy ingots and copper ingots.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.
Steps To Check Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Jain Resource Recycling Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "JAINREC" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
Select “Jain Resource Recycling Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, and Demat Number.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Jain Resource Recycling IPO was Rs 18 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on September 29. The estimated listing price is Rs 250, implying a 7.76% premium.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.