⁠IPO GMP Today: Tenneco Clean Air Vs PhysicsWallah Vs Emmvee Photovoltaic Power – Check Grey Market Trends

The GMP for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO stood at Rs 79 per share as of 10:30 a.m. on November 12. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 397, the estimated listing price for the IPO stands at around Rs 476. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing gain of 19.9% per share.

About Tenneco Clean Air India IPO

The Tenneco Clean Air IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 3,600 crore. The entire issue is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore shares.

The price band for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO has been set between Rs 378 and Rs 397 apiece. Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size of 37 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,689.

According to BSE data, the IPO was booked 0.09 times as of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The subscription window for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO is open till Nov. 14. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Nov. 17, followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on Nov. 18. The company’s shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 19.

Incorporated in 2018, Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. is a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., a manufacturer of clean air and powertrain products for the auto industry. The company focuses on emission control technologies for light and commercial vehicles.