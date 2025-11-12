PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Declines; Remains Undersubscribed At 0.07 Times - Check Day 2 Details

Delhi-based leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, received a muted response from investors as the mainboard offer saw only 7% booking on Day 1.

The mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription from November 11 to November 13.

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel, is an Indian ed-tech company that offers affordable and comprehensive educational courses primarily for competitive examinations and professional upskilling.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts, indicating strong investor interest. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the mainboard offer to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its second day.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about Physics Wallah IPO.