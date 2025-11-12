Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP Declines; Remains Undersubscribed As Subscription Resumes On Day 2

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, saw a muted investor response. The IPO was undersubscribed on the first day of subscription, with investors bidding for 67,10,802 shares against the 7,74,27,183 on offer, subscribing 0.09 times.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is a manufacturer of solar cells and modules. Investors will continue to monitor the grey market premium (GMP) as bidding for the public issue resumes on Wednesday.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, including the latest GMP, price band, lot size and more.