Inox India IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

The IPO has been subscribed 4.8 times as of 12:20 p.m.

15 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rigid Chassis Cryogenic Tankers (Source: Inox India website)</p></div>
Rigid Chassis Cryogenic Tankers (Source: Inox India website)

Inox India Ltd. opened its Rs 1,459.3-crore initial public offering on Thursday. It was subscribed 2.79 times on Day 1.

The maiden public issue has set a price band of Rs 627–660 per share. The cryogenic tank maker collected Rs 438 crore from anchor investors a day before its IPO.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 2.21 crore shares worth Rs 1,459.3 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters. The company does not have any fresh issue. The IPO issue will close on Dec. 18.

Issue Details

  • Issue Opens: Dec. 14

  • Issue Closes: Dec. 18

  • OFS Size: Rs 1,459.3 crore

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 1,459.3 crore

  • Price Band: Rs 627–660 apiece

  • Lot Size: 22 shares

  • Face Value: Rs 2 per share

  • Listing: BSE, NSE

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO has been subscribed 4.8 times as of 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.06 times, or 6%

  • Non-institutional investors: 8.53 times

  • Retail investors: 5.91 times

