Inox India Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 627–660 Apiece

Cryogenic tank maker Inox India Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 627–660 per share for its initial public offering that's scheduled to open on Dec. 14.

The initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.21 crore shares by its existing shareholders and promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus approved by market regulator SEBI on Tuesday.

The company is looking to raise Rs 1,459.32 crore at the upper limit of the price band.

Those offering shares in the OFS are Siddharth Jain, Pavan Kumar Jain Nayantara Jain, Ishita Jain, and Manju Jain. As the maiden share sale is an entirely OFS issue, the company will not receive any funds from the offer and the proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.