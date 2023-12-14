Inox India IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Inox India has over 30 years of experience in cryogenic tank manufacturing. The company offers solutions across the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions.

It offers standard cryogenic tanks and equipment, beverage kegs, bespoke technology, equipment and solutions as well as large turnkey projects used in diverse industries, such as as industrial gases, liquified natural gas, green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilisers, aviation and aerospace, pharmaceuticals and construction.

The company manufactures a range of cryogenic equipment that is utilised in global scientific research projects. It was also the largest exporter of cryogenic tanks from India in terms of revenue in financial year 2022.