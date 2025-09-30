How To Check TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status And GMP Online?

The initial public offer of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 839 crore IPO received bids for 88,85,66,820 shares against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 159.22 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 98.56 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 11 times.

The IPO is a book-built issue that comprises a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares aggregating Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.18 crore shares totalling Rs 89.28 crore.

The IPO had a price band set between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. Each lot size consisted of 30 shares.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The allotment for the TruAlt Bioenergy IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 30. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Friday, October 3.

Ahead of the allotment on Tuesday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium for the IPO. The unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 22% when the shares debut on the market this week.