How To Check TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status And GMP Online?
The allotment for the TruAlt Bioenergy IPO will be finalised today. Unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 22%.
The initial public offer of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.
The Rs 839 crore IPO received bids for 88,85,66,820 shares against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, as per BSE data.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 159.22 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 98.56 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 11 times.
The IPO is a book-built issue that comprises a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares aggregating Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.18 crore shares totalling Rs 89.28 crore.
The IPO had a price band set between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. Each lot size consisted of 30 shares.
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
The allotment for the TruAlt Bioenergy IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 30. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Friday, October 3.
Ahead of the allotment on Tuesday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium for the IPO. The unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 22% when the shares debut on the market this week.
TruAlt Bioenergy IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for TruAlt Bioenergy IPO was Rs 107 as of 9:00 a.m. on September 30. With the upper end of the price band at Rs 496, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 603 (cap price plus today’s GMP), implying a potential gain of around 21.57% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Investors can check the TruAlt Bioenergy IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE as well as on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose "TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd."
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status On NSE?
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "TRUALT".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services?
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Select the company name "TruAlt Bioenergy Limited" from the dropdown list on the IPO allotment status page.
Enter the investor PAN Number or Application/CAF Number or DP/Client ID.
Fill in the captcha details.
Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.