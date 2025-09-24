Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Check Day 3 Subscription Details, GMP, Other Key Details

Business NewsIPOsGanesh Consumer Products IPO: Check Day 3 Subscription Details, GMP, Other Key Details
The company plans to raise over Rs 400 crore from the primary market. It is an FMCG company specialising in food grain flours.

24 Sep 2025, 10:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP
The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 408.80 crore. (Image: ganeshconsumer.com)
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd.'s initial public offering has opened for its final day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 0.41 times on its second day of bidding, led by employee reserved. The IPO was subscribed 0.12 times on its first day.

The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 408.80 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 130 crore, and an offer for sale of 87 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 278.8 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,812. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,368. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will require a minimum investment of Rs 10,07,216.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

IPO Details

  • IPO size: Rs 408.80 crore

  • Price band: Rs 306 to Rs 322

  • Opening date: Sept. 22

  • Closing date: Sept. 24

  • Listing date: Sept. 29

  • Minimum lot size: 46 equity shares

Subscription Status: Day 3

The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO was subscribed 0.44 times or 44% as of 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday.

  • Institutional investors (QIB): 0.51 times or 51%

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 0.26 times or 26%

  • Retail investors: 0.47 times or 47%

  • Employee Reserved: 1.10 times

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP

The latest grey market premium of Ganesh Consumer is Rs 9, as of 8:55 a.m. according to Investorgain.com. The stock's estimated listing price is Rs 331, implying a gain of 2.80% over the IPO price of Rs 322.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

