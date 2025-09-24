Ganesh Consumer IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products that opened for subscription on Monday, September 22, will close on Wednesday, September 24. The mainboard issue has so far received a muted response from the investors, with an overall subscription of 0.41 times on Tuesday.

The unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Ganesh Consumer is in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.