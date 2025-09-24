Ganesh Consumer IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Final Day Of Subscription
The grey market premium trends for the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO suggest a flat listing when the shares list on the market this week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products that opened for subscription on Monday, September 22, will close on Wednesday, September 24. The mainboard issue has so far received a muted response from the investors, with an overall subscription of 0.41 times on Tuesday.
The unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.
Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of the Ganesh Consumer is in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.
Ganesh Consumer IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for Ganesh Consumer Products IPO stood at Rs 9 as of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. With a price band cap of Rs 322 per share, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 331. This suggests a potential gain of approximately 2.80% per share, reflecting modest investor interest in the offering.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Ganesh Consumer IPO Details
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO was subscribed 0.12 times on the first day of bidding. The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 408.80 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.40 crore shares worth Rs 130 crore. An offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares worth Rs 278.80 crore is also part of the issue.
The IPO price band is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share.
The allotment of shares of Ganesh Consumer Products is expected on Thursday, September 25. The IPO is likely to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29.
Ganesh Consumer Products is based in Kolkata. The company is a well-known FMCG brand with more than 80 years in the food industry.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.