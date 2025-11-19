Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Financials, And Other Details
The Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been subscribed 0.27 times or 27% as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. initial public offer was subscribed 0.27 times so far on the first day.
The Excelsoft IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Investors can place bids in the price range of Rs 114 and Rs 120, according to a public advertisement. The minimum bid lot size is 125 equity shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 on the upper price band.
Excelsoft Technologies Subscription Status
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil.
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.33 or 33%.
Retail Individual Investors: 0.39 or 39%.
Excelsoft Technologies GMP Today
The grey market premium of Excelsoft Technolgoies is Rs 15 as of 9:53 a.m as per data on Investorsgain website. The GMP indicated a listing price of Rs 135 and a listing premium of 12.50%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
About Excelsoft Technologies
According to the RHP, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS player focused on the learning and assessment space. As of August 31, 2025, the company serves 76 clients across 19 countries.
The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO towards funding of capital expenditure for purchase of land and construction, upgradation of IT infrastructure, and general corporate purposes.
The company posted a profit of Rs 22.41 crore in FY23, which fell to Rs 12.75 crore in FY24 before rebounding to Rs 34.69 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, its profit stood at Rs 6 crore.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 195.1 crore in FY23, increased to Rs 198.30 crore in FY24, and rose further to Rs 233.29 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, revenue from operations was Rs 55.72 crore.