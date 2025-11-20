Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP In Spotlight On Day 2 Of Subscription; Check Key Details

Global vertical SaaS company Excelsoft Technologies Ltd., which launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 19, was fully subscribed on the day of its launch, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

According to the BSE data, investors have bid for 4,45,67,750 shares against the 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, booking 1.45 times so far on Thursday.

The Karnataka-based company specialises in solutions for the learning and assessment market.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard offer has captured market attention, with the GMP trending lower in the days leading up to Day 2 of subscription. Ahead of its launch, the GMP was as high as Rs 30, but has now declined by around 50%.

As the subscription for the mainboard offer enters its second day, here’s all you need to know about Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band, offer size, and other essential details.