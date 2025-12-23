E To E Transportation IPO Launches Soon: GMP Signals Over 57% Returns For Investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is scheduled to open this week, with the company aiming to raise Rs 84.22 crore through the issue.

Incorporated in 2010, E To E Transportation Infrastructure is an ISO 9001:2015 certified railway engineering company. The Bengaluru based company provides end-to-end solutions in signaling, telecom, electrification, track projects, system integration and private sidings, serving Indian Railways, PSUs, corporates and select overseas clients.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, E To E Transportation Infrastructure’s total income rose to Rs 253.82 crore from Rs 172.50 crore in FY24. Profit after tax increased to Rs 13.99 crore from Rs 10.26 crore a year earlier. Ebitda also showed healthy growth, rising to Rs 26.57 crore in FY25 from Rs 18.34 crore in FY24.

Ahead of the opening of the NSE SME issue on Dec. 26, the company’s grey market premium (GMP) is also generating a buzz. Here’s everything to know about E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP, price band, subscription information and other key details.