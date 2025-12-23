E To E Transportation IPO Launches Soon: GMP Signals Over 57% Returns For Investors
The e2E Rail IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 84.22 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 0.48 crore equity shares.
The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure is scheduled to open this week, with the company aiming to raise Rs 84.22 crore through the issue.
Incorporated in 2010, E To E Transportation Infrastructure is an ISO 9001:2015 certified railway engineering company. The Bengaluru based company provides end-to-end solutions in signaling, telecom, electrification, track projects, system integration and private sidings, serving Indian Railways, PSUs, corporates and select overseas clients.
For the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, E To E Transportation Infrastructure’s total income rose to Rs 253.82 crore from Rs 172.50 crore in FY24. Profit after tax increased to Rs 13.99 crore from Rs 10.26 crore a year earlier. Ebitda also showed healthy growth, rising to Rs 26.57 crore in FY25 from Rs 18.34 crore in FY24.
Ahead of the opening of the NSE SME issue on Dec. 26, the company’s grey market premium (GMP) is also generating a buzz. Here’s everything to know about E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP, price band, subscription information and other key details.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium for the E to E Transportation Infrastructure SME IPO stood at Rs 101 per share on Dec. 23. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 275 per share, implying a premium of 58.05% over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 174 per share.
Note: Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO
The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 84.22 crore and comprises an entirely fresh issue of 0.48 crore equity shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 164 to Rs 174 per share. Investors can apply for lots of 800 shares. The minimum retail investment needed is two lots amounting to Rs 2,78,400, based on the upper end of the price band.
The issue will remain active till Dec. 30. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Dec. 31, while the company is likely to make its stock market debut on NSE SME on Jan. 2, 2026.
Hem Securities Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Business And Use Of Proceeds
e2E Rail is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization providing rail engineering expertise to rail infrastructure projects for mainline and mass transit systems in India and abroad.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to strengthen its working capital position and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.