India Faces Over 2,800 Vacancies In IAS, IPS And IFoS Cadres, Government Tells Parliament

India's top three All India Services are struggling with a concerning scarcity of officers, with over 2,800 positions remaining unoccupied, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. The most significant shortfall is in the Indian Administrative Service, which has 1,300 vacant roles on its roster.

In a written response to an inquiry in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh stated that as per the Civil List prepared on Jan. 1, 2025, the IAS has 1,300 vacancies, the Indian Police Service has 505, and the Indian Forest Service is in need of 1,029 personnel.

The IAS faces a vacancy rate of roughly 18.9%, with 1,300 positions unfilled out of a sanctioned total of 6,877. The IPS reports approximately 9.9% vacancies, with 505 roles not filled against 5,099 authorised slots.

The IFoS is the most severely impacted, featuring 1,029 vacancies from 3,193 sanctioned positions, which equates to a vacancy rate of around 32.2%. In summary, across these three services, 2,834 positions are unoccupied from a joint sanctioned strength of 15,169, indicating an overall vacancy rate close to 18.7%.

State with most shortfalls by cadre

Uttar Pradesh exhibits the highest demand for IAS officers among states, with 81 vacancies (652 sanctioned vs. 571 in position), but the AGMUT cadre leads overall with the most total shortfalls at 267 across all services. Madhya Pradesh follows closely with 203 combined vacancies, while Uttar Pradesh ranks second nationally at 215 total.

These figures highlight acute staffing gaps in populous states and union territories, prompting calls for targeted UPSC recruitments in 2026.

Inclusive hiring in All India Service

Data for All India Services over the past five years showcases steady progress in inclusive hiring. Authorities appointed 243 OBC, 135 SC, and 47 ST candidates to IAS positions, alongside 255 OBC, 141 SC, and 71 ST officers to IPS roles.

They further inducted 231 OBC, 95 SC, and 44 ST individuals into IFS, reflecting robust adherence to reservation quotas amid persistent cadre shortfalls that continue to challenge administrative staffing across India's civil services.

ALSO READ | DSSSB MTS Exam 2025: Everything About Exam Pattern, Eligibility, Admit Cards

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.