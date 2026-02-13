Get App
South Carolina State University Shooting: Are Friday Classes Canceled? Here's What We Know So Far

South Carolina State University Shooting: Are Friday Classes Canceled? Here's What We Know So Far
South Carolina State University
At least two people were killed, and one person was injured after a shooting at South Carolina State University on Thursday night, forcing a lockdown.

The shooting took place at a dormitory of South Carolina State University, a historically Black college.

The campus remains on lockdown. "Friday classes have been canceled. Counselors are available to students," said the university.

The motive behind the shooting, as well as the identities of the victims and the shooter, are not yet known.

The university stated it has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate and officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, patrolled the area.

Fits News reported that SLED confirmed its agents were investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus.

What the SC State University said

"South Carolina State University officials on Thursday, Feb.12, 2026, asked the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate a shooting on campus that left two people dead and one wounded. The university issued a campus lockdown at approximately 9:15 pm. Thursday following a shooting report in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex. SLED investigators are on site and actively investigating. University officials have not yet confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person," reads a statement posted on the university's Facebook page.
 

Modi Government Approves 25 Lakh Tonnes Of Wheat Exports To Ensure Remunerative Returns To Farmers

